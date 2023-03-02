OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $170,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining Price Performance

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

