MML Investors Services LLC Sells 160 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

TT stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

