MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 26,178 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,210,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 547,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

