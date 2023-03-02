MML Investors Services LLC Buys 464,624 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,981.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,624 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

