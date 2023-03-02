Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 911,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,391 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 576.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 200.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

