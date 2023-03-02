Axa S.A. Buys New Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Motco increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

