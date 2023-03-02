Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $657,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

