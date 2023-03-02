Frank M. Svoboda Sells 10,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GL opened at $121.66 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.