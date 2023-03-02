Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

