Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $790,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,117 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 60,983 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SEA by 33.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,019,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $169,234,000 after acquiring an additional 748,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Trading Down 0.7 %

SEA stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SEA

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

