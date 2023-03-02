Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Westlake



Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.



