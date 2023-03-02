Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

