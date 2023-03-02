Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

