Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $780,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $682.79 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $644.93 and a 200-day moving average of $547.73.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

