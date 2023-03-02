Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

