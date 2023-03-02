Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

