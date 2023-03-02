Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,966 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $192,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

