Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 70,480 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,480 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after buying an additional 285,899 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 681,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WRK opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

