Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

About Earthstone Energy

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

