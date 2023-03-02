Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 50.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 415,113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

