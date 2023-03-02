Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1,437.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

