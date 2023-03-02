Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

