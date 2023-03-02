Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

