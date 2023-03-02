Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,801. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

