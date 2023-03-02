Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insider Activity

HP Price Performance

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,886. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

