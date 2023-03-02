Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 326,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.



