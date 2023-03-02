Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MYRG opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.