The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $144.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.