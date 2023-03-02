Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perion Network worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Perion Network by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perion Network by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $35.16.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
