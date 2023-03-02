Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,804.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

