iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

