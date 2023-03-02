Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

