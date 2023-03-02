Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,356 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

