Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $357.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.05. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

