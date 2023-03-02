LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPLA opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.