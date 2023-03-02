Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 222,608 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after buying an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

