Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

