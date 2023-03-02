News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Shares of News stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

