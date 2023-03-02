Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

SGHT stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sight Sciences Profile

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

