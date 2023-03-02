Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

