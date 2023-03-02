Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $474.33 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

