Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,313 F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.38% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

