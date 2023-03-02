Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $138.70 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

