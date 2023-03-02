Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,924 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,023 shares of company stock worth $34,496,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

