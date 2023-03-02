Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,490,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 253,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNM opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

