Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOL opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

