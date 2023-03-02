Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

