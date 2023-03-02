Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 40.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,413 shares of company stock worth $5,317,631. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

