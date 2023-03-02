Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $68,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.