40,581 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,941,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,578,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Futu by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Down 0.2 %

About Futu

Shares of Futu stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

